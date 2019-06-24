A viral video in circulation online shows a helicopter suddenly descend to reportedly pick up a Nigerian Billionaire who was stuck in traffic for over 2 hours on the Lagos-Benin express-way.

The name of the said billionaire is not yet known, but the story and video have been trending on both social media and Nigerian conventional media.

READ ALSO: 24-year-old Ghanaian Lady who's been sleeping with father since age 20 defends the act with Bible quotes (video)

The video shows some bystanders trooping to the scene with their phones to film the dramatic incident.

Watch the video below: