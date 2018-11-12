Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Angry husband fills wife's car with concrete

The bizarre incident was captured in Russia's second city of St Petersburg by an eyewitness.

  • Published:
Image

An angry husband has reportedly filled his wife's car with concrete after she changed her surname for a supermarket promo.

According to the man, he and his wife had been going through a rough patch in their marriage.

READ MORE: Photo of little boy staring at his father's obituary goes viral

play

 

However, her name change was the final straw for him, he claimed.

The bizarre incident was captured in Russia's second city of St Petersburg by an eyewitness.

In the video, man is seen directing a concrete mixing truck as it backs up next to the car and then positions the chute through the car's open driver's window.

He then gives the order for the lorry’s load of cement to be poured into the car, filling the vehicle up to the level of the windows.

play

The final straw in their relationship was when she changed her last name, from his surname to the name of a supermarket, ironically called Veniy (Loyal), the UK's Mirror reports.

The supermarket had promise a 50,000 RUB (GHC4,000) per month to any customer who's willing to change their surname to that of their brand.

READ MORE: Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis

The Mirror reports that she recently admitted to her husband that she had not been loyal to him, prompting the husband into wanting his revenge.

He came up with the idea of filling her car with concrete because he knew how much she loved the car, keeping it spotless inside and out.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

‘Magician’ embarrassed as snake he swallowed refused to come out (Video) ‘Magician’ embarrassed as snake he swallowed refused to come out (Video)
Raped woman to be jailed 20 years for attempting to abort baby of stepfather Raped woman to be jailed 20 years for attempting to abort baby of stepfather
Slay queen runs mad after taking ‘Colorado and black mamba’ mixture (Video) Slay queen runs mad after taking ‘Colorado and black mamba’ mixture (Video)
65-year-old man dies during sex with 34-year-old lover 65-year-old man dies during sex with 34-year-old lover
Air hostess breastfeeds a passenger’s crying baby Air hostess breastfeeds a passenger’s crying baby
Bats invade MP's home; political opponents blamed Bats invade MP's home; political opponents blamed

Recommended Videos

‘Magician’ embarrassed as snake he swallowed refused to come out ‘Magician’ embarrassed as snake he swallowed refused to come out
Slay queen runs mad after taking ‘Colorado and black mamba’ mixture Slay queen runs mad after taking ‘Colorado and black mamba’ mixture
Doctor saves premature baby with 'improvised' incubator Doctor saves premature baby with 'improvised' incubator



Related Articles

Slay queen runs mad after taking ‘Colorado and black mamba’ mixture (Video)
65-year-old man dies during sex with 34-year-old lover
Air hostess breastfeeds a passenger’s crying baby
Bats invade MP's home; political opponents blamed
Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis
Shock as man returns home after his ‘burial’
Photo of little boy staring at his father's obituary goes viral
Girl auctioned for 500 cows, three V8 cars gets married
Sex video has made me popular- Governor
Girl, 16, commits suicide after father caught her having sex

Filla

Woman sues ex for having ‘abnormally long’ penis
Shock as man returns home after his ‘burial’
Photo of little boy staring at his father's obituary goes viral
Girl auctioned for 500 cows, three V8 cars gets married
X
Advertisement