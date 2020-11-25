It appears the Nigerian man had done everything within his means to stop the church from disturbing him, a situation he had to endure every morning including weekdays.

A Twitter user identified as @ebelee took to the platform to share the story of his friend.

According to him, the church always uses loudspeakers to disturb the community and all efforts to address the situation have failed.

“Faysal has killed me this morning. There’s a church next to his house that’s always making noise early in the morning even on weekdays, baba carried his sound system from his house to put on the fence demarcating the 2 compounds and started playing WAP.”

Angry man puts sound system on church’s fence wall and directs loud music into the house of God

In other news, founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries has claimed that he saw the National Democratic Congress’ presidential candidate, John Mahama carrying four coffins and attempting come out from a very deep pit.

Rev. Owusu Bempah is reported as saying on NET 2 TV that he saw the former president in a revelation on Monday dawn carrying 4 coffins on his head.

“I had a vision, I saw an angel splitting the clouds into two. Then I saw a very deep pit, where ex-president John Dramani Mahama was coming out of carrying four coffins,” Ghpage.com.gh quoted him as having said on Net 2 TV’s ‘The Seat’ show Monday evening.

The popular prophet went further to insinuate that someone was responsible for the death of former President Rawlings who died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after a short illness.

“Former President Rawlings’s death was not natural; his death was spiritual. I had a vision in which I saw three different human hearts popping champagne and jubilating while the lifeless body of Mr. Rawlings was resting on the table. These hearts were just jubilating and smiling while they were looking at the lifeless body of Mr. Rawlings,” Owusu Bempah alleged.

“I am a spiritual person and so I understand these things and know who those hearts stand for. Somebody in Ghana is looking for political power and he will never get that power. I will always say it because I am not scared of anybody. Nobody can kill me and so I will always tell the truth,” he boasted.