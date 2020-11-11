He said the former president is worrying himself going around the campaigning because he will never be president again.

Speaking on Good Evening Ghana, he said God has already revealed to him about the ambitions of Mahama.

The prophet told Paul Adom-Otchere on Good Evening Ghana on Tuesday evening about how biblically, the Almighty God rejected Saul as the first king of Israel. Owusu Bempah explained that Saul did not ascend to the throne again because he never changed his mind, and likewise the Ghanaian presidency is over for John Dramani Mahama.

Owusu Bempah prophesied: “I want to tell him [John Dramani Mahama] to understand that all his campaigns across the country will yield no result. This is not because I hate the NDC; in fact, they should trust what I say because I prophesied about the sudden demise of Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur. If I [......] hated NDC, I wouldn’t have spoken about it.”

“John Dramani Mahama can never be President again. If they bring him again in 2024, he will still lose the election…Mahama can never be president again, read my lips!” Rev Owusu Bempah prophesied further.

John Mahama at the Wa Magazine on Wednesday, September 3, interacting with the owners of garages, shop owners and artisans on how to support and enhance their work.

Rev. Owusu Bempah indicated that he has now relaxed in his prayers for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s victory in the December election because everything now is in the President’s favour.

“The first time I saw John Dramani Mahama’s seat among the seats of ex-presidents in the country, then I saw that NDC made a big mistake for making him a flagbearer,” he revealed from his prophetic dreams and visions. “It is God who appoints and disappoints kings and the person that God has chosen at this time is Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”