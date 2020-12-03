Chiefs from Fievie, Agave, Sokpoe, Tefle and Vume in the South Tongu district of the region offered the traditional prayers on Tuesday, 1st November 2020.

They sacrificed animals to the gods among other forms of rituals.

According to a report by Starrfm.com.gh, the rituals began from the Akalo kpornu [shrine] at Fievie and ended at Sogakope with community elders and chiefs casting away and cursing potential evil hands that may want to foment trouble before, during and after the December, 7th elections.

The prayers were reportedly led by Togbe Akalo of the Fievie Traditional Area.

Mama Ku Agbi II of the Fievie Traditional Area who spoke to the media said that the rituals became necessary due to the rising tension in the country ahead of the elections.

“The aim of this prayer is to call on our ancestors to support, to guide and to help us through this moment of the election -before, during and after the election. If we all listen very well to things that are happening in the country, it doesn’t look like we have the peace that we were enjoying before this period. That is why we are calling on our ancestors to intervene and calm all nerves and to make sure that they maintain and sustain the peace we have been enjoying all this while,” Mama Ku Agbi II said.

The ceremony was attended by other traditional leaders Togbe Ayihor IV of Sokpoe and Togbe Atsuga Sogah II of Fievie.