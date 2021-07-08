Humbling photos emerge from TB Joshua’s funeral service as he’s laid-in-state

“SCOAN Disciples stand in meditation before the body of God’s General, Prophet T.B. Joshua,” the church captioned the humbling photos which show the late televangelist lying inside a transparent glass casket.

The T.B Joshua Ministries had disclosed that a week-long funeral would be held for the late popular televangelist who died on 6th June 2021 at the age of 57.

The church organization said in a statement that a service of songs would be held from Monday, July 5 to July 11.

The funeral service indeed started on Monday with a candlelight procession among other things which have been ongoing in preparation for his expected eventual burial on Sunday, July 11.

The cause of his death remains unknown but reports subsequently suggested that the 57-year-old man of God had been flown to Turkey to undergo treatment after he suffered a stroke two months before his demise.

According to The Cable, a Nigerian online news portal, T. B. Joshua, was airlifted with an air ambulance from Nigeria to Turkey for the said treatment due to the seriousness of his condition.

However, he returned to Nigeria after the treatment and continued the work of God until his passing.