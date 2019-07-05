A video circulating online shows a furious woman assaulting another lady reported to be her husband’s mistress in the street, in a manner that has triggered mixed reaction.

The video shows the woman dragging the husband’s harmless ‘mistress’ out of a car she was in, after hitting her several times. She then placed her on the ground where she gave her more slaps in her face.

During the entire attack, the victim appeared shocked and remained sober while her attacker assaulted her in a hostile fashion.

Watch the video below and judge if the woman is justified in how she attacked her fellow harmless woman in public: