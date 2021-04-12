Archbishop embarks on a one-man protest with a heavy coffin on his head

Lindaikejisblog.com reported Archbishop Samson Benjamin as saying that God asked him to use the protest to register his displeasure with the government and the general state of the oil-rich and West Africa's biggest economy in terms of wealth, land size and population.

READ ALSO: Naval officer stabs Airforce officer at Secondi after catching him in bed with his wife

According to him, before embarking on dramatic protest, he had had “a spiritual journey of more than one year”, so he wasn’t doing it just for populist purposes.

Archbishop Samson Benjamin embarks on a one-man protest with a coffin on his head Pulse Ghana

While marching with the coffin, the Archbishop said: "From the 15th of September 2019 up until this moment, I have not eaten food cooked by fire or any pleasant food, I have been seeking the face of God over this great country," he said.