As the fuel attendant filled his tank for him, he then disembarked from the car and entered the supermarket attached to the fuel station, as though he wanted to do some shopping.

He then surprisingly pulled out his gun with which he threatened to kill the cashier, before making away with apparently all the money.

He then left the shop to reach for his car, though it is not clear if he paid for the fuel he had ordered before eventually driving off.

The entire development was captured on CCTV, and posted on social media by South Africa Live, garnering about 106 000 views in less than 24 hours, according to briefly.co.za.

The video was captioned: "This is golden! One with a twist! Some only take what they need."

What is equally far from clear is when and here the incident happened.

Watch the video below: