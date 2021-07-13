Boy with fractured arm allegedly healed while watching TB Joshua’s burial service with his mom

The story posted on the church organisation’s verified Facebook page reads:

BOY HEALED OF ARM FRACTURE WHILE WATCHING LAYING-TO-REST SERVICE FOR PROPHET T.B. JOSHUA

“I experienced something I had never seen in my life,” so began Cherry Nnadi as she testifies about the experience of her son Success as they both watch the laying-to-rest service for Prophet T.B. Joshua on Friday, July 9, 2021.

Watching on the phone alongside her son, whose left arm had been fractured, Madam Nnadi suddenly saw Success’ fractured arm vibrating.

Alerted to the miracle happening right before her, she turned to her son, who exclaimed that he could see Prophet Joshua ministering and healing his arm, with a cameraman standing beside God’s servant.

A bit surprised at what was happening, she asked her son to stop joking but the boy insisted that he had indeed been healed.

He advised people to continue believing in God’s power: “Prophet T.B. Joshua is not dead; he is only sleeping.”