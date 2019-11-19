Lalit Patidar, from Ratlam Madhya Pradesh, is suffering from a condition called Hypertrichosis which doctors say is not curable.

Reports say his condition is so rare that there are only 50 cases of its kind recorded in the whole world.

He has difficulty breathing sometimes as the hair enters his nose and mouth.

Unsurprisingly, Lalit is unable to socialise initially due to the inconvenience the condition causes him. Thankfully, members of his community love him and make him feel accepted. Mostly, girls and school colleagues like to take selfies with him and he is now glad to mingle and play with them.

His ambition is to become a police officer; hence he is not allowing his condition to stop him from going to school.

Watch him in the video below: