Carpenter jailed 10 years for impregnating daughter

A 48-year-old carpenter is spending the next 10 years of his life in prison after being sentenced by an Aflao Circuit Court for impregnating his biological daughter and forcing her to take herbal concoctions to abort the pregnancy.

Eric Agbeve, a resident of Ave-Dakpa, Akatsi North District capital in the Volta region pleaded not guilty to the offence, but the court presided over by Ali Baba Abature eventually found him guilty and sentenced him accordingly.

The Ghana News Agency reports that the convict lived in the same room with his 20-year-old sickly and therefore, smallish daughter. He took advantage of the victim and consistently had sexual intercourse with her.

The news website further reports the prosecution as saying the victim became fed up and confided the father’s conduct in some neighbours who subsequently hinted the Dakpa police.

The police invited and advised Agbeve to desist from the incestuous act if he was indeed engaging in it, but he vehemently denied it, threatening to deal with anyone who would dare accuse him of the abominable act.

The convict, however, continued the act and late 2016, the victim became pregnant. He then forced the victim to take some herbal concoctions to terminate the foetus, which resulted in complications.

Out of fright, Agbeve rushed his daughter to St. Anthony Hospital at Dzodze, where the foetus was aborted.

However, the truth came to light when the victim angrily blew her father’s cover by narrating her ordeal to the nurses as Agbeve could not settle the hospital bills on time.

The health officials apparently reported the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of the convict.