The Politician, who is a past student of prestigious Kumasi based Prempeh College, has at a number times proved that he is challenged when it comes to addressing matters with the Queen’s language.

However, the grammar-handicapped politician is not allowing the mockery to stop him from speaking his mind. In a new video flying around on social media, Chairman Wontumi has been captured on live TV seriously speaking English in a very confusing manner which has seen him trending on social media.

READ ALSO: Erection doesn't mean want sex; Stephanie Benson says men get rapped to and suffer in silence

Chairman Wontumi was speaking about the Ex-President Mahama and was trying to point out why he sees him as a corrupt politician. Watch the video below and tell us if you understand Chairman Wontumi and agrees with him or not.