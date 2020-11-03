Cheating side chick causes arrest of married man for seizing iPhone he bought for her

According to a young man identified as Busdor101 on Twitter, the married man’s wife lives in the UK and whiles the side chic is his neighbour in Nigeria.

Busdor101 took to Twitter to allege that the man visited the lady apparently incognito and found her with another man.

Out of anger and disappointment, the man seized the iPhone 11 pro max.

Interestingly, however, the next morning, the lady brought policemen to arrest him and get her phone back for her.

The man told his angry side chick to keep the house and shop he got for her but for the iPhone, he wouldn’t return it.

He refused to open the door for the police officers and the lady because according to her, his children were inside with him and they were scared.

