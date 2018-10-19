Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Check out the solution for instant full and perky breast

These fake boobs although not permanent gives an instant impression of the perfect boobs. I call them the 'boobie bras'.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Check out the solution for instant full and perky breast play

Special bra

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Beauty standards keep rising reaching almost unattainable heights.  And so we also keep finding ways to perfect ourselves. The latest addition is artificial breasts fashioned into a bra.

READ ALSO: Stripper ‘messes’ on girls face whilst giving her lap dance

Appetite for a full round and perky breast keeps raising over the last couple of years. Unfortunately, saggy/dead boobs are inevitable because of all the ultimate design. Muscles in the breast are not so taut and thus over time would get loose and flabby.

 

So many solutions have been advertised promising to solve the ‘dead boobs’ syndrome. From surgery to oils and massages and now prosthetic breasts. These fake boobs although not permanent gives an instant impression of the perfect boobs. Isn’t that so cool?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Blind man has a ‘guide-lioness’ instead of a guide-dog Blind man has a ‘guide-lioness’ instead of a guide-dog
Student serves colleagues with cookies made from grandparent's cremated ashes Student serves colleagues with cookies made from grandparent's cremated ashes
This sexy female pastor’s security detail and luxury cars will scare you This sexy female pastor’s security detail and luxury cars will scare you
Suspects confess to selling 31 human heads and other body parts Suspects confess to selling 31 human heads and other body parts
Stripper ‘messes’ on girls face whilst giving her lap dance Stripper ‘messes’ on girls face whilst giving her lap dance
Bride who looked sad on wedding day shames critics Bride who looked sad on wedding day shames critics

Recommended Videos

Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ online Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ online
Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescued Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescued
White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal driving White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal driving



Top Articles

1 Arrested & Charged Two-week-old baby fighting for life ‘after being raped’bullet
2 People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding daybullet
3 Uganda’s most fertile woman has given birth to 44 children by age 40bullet
4 Couple caught having sex in a crowded stadiumbullet
5 Woman falls to her death while taking selfie on 27th floor balconybullet
6 ‘Only a foolish man will smoke weed if his wife has big...bullet
7 Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’...bullet
8 Enough Is Enough! 32-year-old lady marries herself due to...bullet
9 Pastor feeds frog, dog meat and blood to members as...bullet
10 Bride who looked sad on wedding day shames criticsbullet

Top Videos

1 Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wivebullet
2 Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ onlinebullet
3 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
4 White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal drivingbullet
5 “Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queensbullet
6 Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescuedbullet
7 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year...bullet
8 Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’bullet
9 Amazing! A village where members walk on all foursbullet
10 Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to...bullet

Filla

Girl arrested for manhandling a few weeks old baby
Girl arrested for manhandling a few weeks old baby
Father sentenced to 10 years in prison for making daughter his wife
Father sentenced to 10 years in prison for making daughter his wife
Nigerians dig up dirty buried frozen chicken to eat
Nigerians dig up dirty buried frozen chicken to eat
Ghanaian teacher, Michael Owusu Afriyie uses his salary to sew uniforms for students
Compassionate Ghanaian teacher uses his salary to sew uniforms for students
X
Advertisement