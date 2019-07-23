A popular Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun has just proven that comedy is not a wretched profession at all.

The comedian cum actor released a video of both the exterior and interior of his mind-blowing mansion, and left many people drooling.

Makun shared a video of himself in the classy mansion with luxury cars parked inside, and even his colleague celebrities could not hide their admiration for the house.

The building has beautiful walls, lights, glass, expensive chandelier, long staircase, decorated with classy furniture and plants.

But would you say Makun does not deserve that kind of mansion? Think about how difficult it is to stand alone on stage and make people laugh and forget their problems.

Watch the video below and form your own opinion: