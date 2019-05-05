A statement released by the command spokesperson, SP Haruna Mohammed, said on Tuesday April 30th, at about 2:pm following intelligence report, Police detectives attached to Area Command Ihiala, arrested Chinonso aged 32 years and his wife Oluebube, aged 20 years, of lbiasiegbe village, Imo State for child selling.

He said the suspects conspired and sold their biological son a baby boy of 3days old at a rate of three hundred thousand to one Sandra Odimege ‘f’ of Umuezike, Amorka in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The police command says the case is under investigation after which suspects would be charged to Court for prosecution.

Source: lindaikeji