A Singaporean couple who had recently visited a village in the same province as Wuhan, the epicentre of the Coronavirus epidemic, decided to live-stream themselves to their wedding from quarantine, to avoid spreading the dreaded virus, Odditycentral.com reports.

According to the news websites, the newly married Mr and Mrs Yu had a very unconventional wedding. Instead of being there in the flesh to greet and interact with their guests in the flesh, they decided to live-stream themselves from a hotel room, miles away from the wedding venue.

Couple attend their own wedding through livestream to avoid spreading Coronavirus

The couple had visited the groom’s mother in a village in Hunan, the same Chinese province as the city of Wuhan, where the Coronavirus epidemic reportedly originated from and decided that it was best to quarantine themselves for 14 days, just to be sure.

Despite the Coronavirus scare, the couple did not want to cancel the wedding either, because the notice would have been too short.

“Thank you for coming to our wedding. We are so sorry we couldn’t enjoy this wonderful moment there with you in person, but we are still very happy to see that you all here,” the bride – who wore a white wedding dress – said from a hotel suite.

Although the guests were told about the situation and informed that the couple would not be in attendance physically, they still honoured the invitation anyway.

Couple attend their own wedding through livestream to avoid spreading Coronavirus

READ ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong discloses the only two things he dreams about when he sleeps (video)

The bride’s parents had also travelled to Hunan, so they couldn’t attend the wedding either. Only the bride’s sister was present at the venue to entertain the guests.

Well, the wedding still happened regardless of the situation.

Reports say apart from the traditional wedding dance, all the other wedding traditions took place, including the toast, which the newlyweds joined via live stream on a large screen.