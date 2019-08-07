It is reported that Maybeth Espinoz and Hector Vidal were returning from a night club in Cusco in Peru last Saturday when they fell off the Bethlehem Bridge.

A heart stopping CCTV footage shows Maybeth, 34, and her lover, Hector, 36 leaning against a railing on the bridge, hugging and kissing each other before they lost their balance and landed deep down the bridge.

Maybeth who reportedly died on the spot, could be seen in the video wrapping her legs around Hector, while they kiss passionately without being conscious of the environment.

The footage shows her falling backwards and going down with Hector who also sustained a fractured skull and later died in hospital.

Daily Mail UK reported Panamerica as saying the couple were mountaineers who had moved to the Cusco region to work as tour guides.

Their bodies are said to have been transferred to Ancash in northern Peru.

Watch the video below: