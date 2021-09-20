Couple leaves guests in awe after serving a crate of eggs as souvenir at their wedding

A netizen identified on Twitter as @mz_sachoy was left in awe after receiving a crate of eggs at a Yoruba wedding ceremony.

The Twitter user shared the photo of the souvenir while expressing astonishment at the type of gifts that are usually given at Yoruba wedding ceremonies.

A glance at the photo shows that the wedding took place on Saturday, 18th September 2021 and the couple deemed it necessary to gift their audience a crate of eggs.

Sharing the photo, the social media user wrote:

“Wetin them no go share for Yoruba wedding ??? They shared a crate of egg today!!!!!”