Reports say a customary court sitting in Mapo in Ibadan of Nigeria’s Oyo State has dissolved the 15-year-old marriage between a mother-of-two, Olubunmi Faseyitan, and her husband, Kolawole.

According to Premium Times, the marriage was dissolved after Faseyitan admitted that she asked a witch doctor to "tie her husband spiritually to milk him dry" but not to kill him.

“I never wished death on my husband. All I wanted was to him in bondage and make him sick until he serves his purpose," Olubunmi Faseyitan is quoted as saying to the customary court. “I only told the witch doctor so that people would be convinced that his second wife was responsible for the calamity that befell him.”

The president of the court, Ademola Odunade who delivered the judgement, advised people to always seek God's approval in their relationship before going ahead to avoid future issues that finally lead to divorce.

“Men and women intending to get married should seek God’s approval in their relationship before forging ahead,” the judge advised.

He then granted custody of the two children to Faseyitan while he ordered Kolawole, a factory worker to pay N6,000 (GHS91.75) monthly for the children’s upkeep.

Kolawole who tendered the recorded conversation between his wife and the alleged witch doctor as exhibit before the court asked it to dissolve the marriage.

“I did everything possible to please her. But it was not enough. I abandoned the home to her she confessed to me.”

In separate news, a 40-year-old father will spend the next 15 years in prison after being jailed by a Suhum Circuit Court presided by Her Honour Diana Adu Asare for defiling his 12-year-old biological daughter for three consecutive years.

Reports say David Owusu is a farmer who lived together with his wife, the victim and their other children at Anum Apapam in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.

Chief Inspector Owusu Sekyere told the court that on December 26, 2020, the mother of the victim went to church with two other children at about 7:00 am leaving the victim and her eight 8-year-old sibling in the care of the convict.

However, surprisingly, she returned home only to find the husband having sexual intercourse with the victim.

The angry mother then interrogated the victim and she disclosed that her father has had sexual intercourse with her since she was nine-years-old but warned her not to tell anyone else she would die.