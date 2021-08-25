Court jails Ghanaian taxi driver 2 years for speeding off with police officer on his bonnet (video)

According to Citinewsrom.com, he was convicted to serve six months on count 1 for dangerous driving contrary to Section 1 of Road Traffic Act, 683, and convicted to serve 24 months on count 2 for resisting arrest contrary to Section 226 (1A) of the Criminal Offences Act 1960, (Act 29).

Both sentences will run concurrently.

Aside from the jail term, the news outlet further reported that the court presided over by Her Ladyship Mercy Addei Kotei also withdrew his driver’s license for 5 years.

A video earlier showed the convict on February 28, 2020, seeding with the taxi with a police officer holding onto his bonnet t avoid being overrun.

“Inspector Geshon Dafeamekpor told the court that the taxi driver, who was being monitored by the police MTTD for other road traffic infractions was spotted at the Galloway traffic and ordered to park, but he refused and drove away with Sergeant Asante Peprah who jumped on the bonnet in an attempt to avoid being run over by the taxi driver.

“Daniel Ofori was however forced to stop after another driver blocked his path, leading to his arrest,” Citinewsrom.com said.

Commenting on the court ruling, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations officer said it sends a good signal to other drivers and road users.