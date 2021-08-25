All my 3 kids are for ex-boyfriend; my husband is too ugly to be their father – Ghanaian woman (video)

She further revealed that she has always wanted to have beautiful children and she wouldn’t allow her husband’s blood to thwart that dream.

The woman said that she had to jilt her ex-boyfriend because he was a flirt but that same attitude of his was what got her to return to him for extramarital sex, resulting in the three children.

According to her, she deliberately calculated her menstrual circle and made sure she was fertile anytime she had sex with him because she wanted beautiful children from him rather than her “ugly” husband.

Interestingly, she only has sex with her husband when she is not ovulating, and if it happens during her fertile period, she resorts to emergency pills to prevent pregnancy.

Also interesting is the fact that her ex-boyfriend doesn’t know that he is the father of her children, neither does her husband know he is not their father.

She didn't reveal who the current pregnancy belongs to but that is a no brainer.

Her worry now is that she sees her day of reckoning starring her in the face and she is seeking advice on how to evade it.

According to her, her “ugly” husband has recently won an American Visa Lottery and might be relocating to the USA with her and the children, and a DNA test might be a requirement, which will blow her cover.