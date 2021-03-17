The order follows Hajia Serina’s plea through her lawyer to the court that she is pregnant, so should be granted bail.

She is facing trial alongside Latifa Bumaya for their alleged involvement in the widely condemned lynching of the old woman in July 2020.

The prosecution, led by state Attorney Francis Asobayire, Gertrude Gesuah Johnson Assistant State Attorney, and Francis Gyimah says the Kafaba told Adom News that the case is still pending contrary to thoughts by many that it had been concluded.

Attorney Francis Asobayire in an interview with Adom News says a bail application has been made by counsel for the accused at the last adjourned date in February 2021.

READ ALSO: Police arrest 26-year-old woman and 4 men for attempting to steal twin babies (photos)

The prosecution objected to the application for bail, arguing that the accused did not show any medical record of the pregnancy to back her claim.

The court then ordered that a pregnancy test be conducted on Hajia Serina to ascertain the truth or otherwise of her claim before a ruling is given on the bail application.

The case has been adjourned to 29 and 30th of March for continuation.

The two suspects still stand by their plea of not guilty to the offense but prosecutors are confident that a videotape intended to be used at the trial will further strengthen the case.

The suspects have been remanded in prison custody in Tamale to reappear on the next hearing date.