The landlord had displaced the tenant so that her sister could move in.

The San Francisco law allows a landlord to recover possession of a rented unit for either the owner or the owner’s close relative to occupy, and that was what Ms. Kihagi did.

In 2014, she purchased an impressive building for $2.5 million using some of the money she managed for her younger sister.

She decided to give one of the units in the building to her younger sister to live in, so she had to evict one of the tenants.

After removing the tenant after giving her eviction notice, her younger sister moved into the unit in 2016.

Tenant walks away with landlord’s 5-storey building after winning wrongful eviction case in court

Ms. Kihagi’s sister, after moving in, had her partner move in with her. They also had a child while living in that unit. Meanwhile, Ms. Kihagi had also refurbished the building, making its value increase to a whopping $4 million.

The news website claimed that the City Attorney connived with the tenants to bring sue Ms. Kihagi for what they said was a wrongful eviction.

Despite all the evidence that Ms. Kihagi’s younger sister had been living in the building, the City Attorney claimed that she had never moved in.

They managed to convince a white jury that the notice of eviction was a sham notice.

As a result of these claims and accusations, the San Francisco court ruled that Ms. Kihagi should give the entire five-unit building to the evicted white tenant.

The tenant will take control of the entire building, with rental income from four other units, for supposedly being displaced so that the landlord’s sister could move in.

The court didn’t consider giving the unit back to the tenant or awarding her a sum of money.

The court gave her the ENTIRE BUILDING. And so even though Ms. Kihagi could buy the tenant a condo for $800k, the court decided to give the tenant the $4 million building.

This same court that ruled that Ms. Kihagi’s younger sister never moved into the building, also ordered that she be evicted from that same building.

The case is currently on Appeal as it should be.

Source: blackNews.com