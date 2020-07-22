This Ghanaian porn audition flyer has got people talking

What makes the flyer controversial has to do with the fact that it appears to be a Ghanaian initiative, making people wonder if this is how far the country has come.

“Porn Audition. Are you interested in acting a porn movie?” the notice on the flyer reads in addition to a Ghanaian phone number for interested persons to call.

While some Twitter users have been making jokes about the flyer, others have been expressing alarm over its potential to get the attention of some desperate unemployed youth.

It came just a day after news of Kenyan authorities arresting some 25 teenagers and their leader in the process of shooting pornography.

Below are some Twitter reactions to the porn audition flyer:

