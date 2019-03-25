A newly wedded couple who obviously wanted to be the latest internet sensation is now at the receiving end of backlash for the groom’s unusual manner of dancing, which ended up dirtying the bride’s white wedding gown.

In their quest to catch attention, the couple got engrossed in dancing to the music being played, with the groom jumping all-over the place.

He however overstepped the boundary when he started splashing sand with his feet backward to dirty the bride.

As if that was not enough, the excited man turned around, bent down and fetched sand with his two hands and threw it on the dancing bride’s white gown, but she did not appear to be bothered, though the gown was defaced.

It is far from clear where and when the event happened, but a twitter user, @mwali_m who posted the video on the social media platform on Sunday, was the first to condemn it.

The video was posted with a caption: "Hae hae hae what nonsense is this, is this a thing?"

Apparently, the whole development was predetermined by the couple to trigger reactions, but what they are getting from social media might not be what they had expected.

See some reactions below: