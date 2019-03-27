The hullabaloo comes in the wake of a publication by The Sun, UK about a 37-year-old man who charges women £1,000 to give them good sex they are not getting from their partners.

Madison James is quoted as saying: “The women I see have lost touch with their sexual energy because their feminine essence has not been nurtured for a vet long time. They contact me to help connect them with that.”

In the report, Madison James was referred to as “sex consultants”, instead of a prostitute. This has triggered reactions from twitter users who believe it smacks of double standards.

Outrage as male sex workers are referred to as “sex consultants”, while females are called prostitutes
One user, @miss_andisa who stoked the controversy wrote: "Sex worker. He’s a sex worker, but you know, because he’s not a woman, they find nice terminology for it. Had it been a woman, they’d have used the most derogatory word and shamed the hell out of her. “Sex consultant”. LMAO,? rha amadoda."

Below are more reactions from other like-minded twitter users:

