Outrage as male sex workers are referred to as “sex consultants”, while females are called prostitutes

The hullabaloo comes in the wake of a publication by The Sun, UK about a 37-year-old man who charges women £1,000 to give them good sex they are not getting from their partners.

Madison James is quoted as saying: “The women I see have lost touch with their sexual energy because their feminine essence has not been nurtured for a vet long time. They contact me to help connect them with that.”

In the report, Madison James was referred to as “sex consultants”, instead of a prostitute. This has triggered reactions from twitter users who believe it smacks of double standards.

One user, @miss_andisa who stoked the controversy wrote: "Sex worker. He’s a sex worker, but you know, because he’s not a woman, they find nice terminology for it. Had it been a woman, they’d have used the most derogatory word and shamed the hell out of her. “Sex consultant”. LMAO,? rha amadoda."

Below are more reactions from other like-minded twitter users: