The Russian woman is seen lying in a hospital bed while health officials insert some equipment into her mouth to pull out the live reptile.

Reports say it crawled into her mouth as she slept in the yard of her home in Levashi village in Dagestan.

She was rushed to a hospital where she was put under general anaesthetic after she started feeling unwell.

A doctor was filmed removing the snake after inserting a tube down her throat.

The female patient was not identified and her current condition is unknown.

Locals in the Levashi village say such incidents happen infrequently and they have advised people not to sleep outside because of the risk of snakes slithering inside their mouths.