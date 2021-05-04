Don’t bring me a seed when your mother's hungry, never do that” - Prophet Oduro to his church

The popular man of God was preaching to his congregation members about seed sowing at churches when he got honest and said what not many pastors would say openly.

“…don’t bring me a seed when your mother is hungry. There is no blessing in the seed. You have not sorted your mother out for the month and you’re bringing me your seed, for what? Your Jerusalem must be taken care of before you go out.”

Pastors are often criticized for seeking their parochial interests and getting wealthy at the expense of their poor and needy church members.