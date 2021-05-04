RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Don’t bring me a seed when your mother's hungry, never do that” - Prophet Oduro to his church

Andreas Kamasah

The founder and leader of the Alabaster International Ministry has warned his followers that he is not interested in their seed offerings unless they have taken care of their needy family first.

According to Prophet Kofi Oduro, it is hypocritical of one to ignore his or her hungry parents and offer money to the church, adding “your Jerusalem must be taken care of before you go out”.

The popular man of God was preaching to his congregation members about seed sowing at churches when he got honest and said what not many pastors would say openly.

…don’t bring me a seed when your mother is hungry. There is no blessing in the seed. You have not sorted your mother out for the month and you’re bringing me your seed, for what? Your Jerusalem must be taken care of before you go out.

Pastors are often criticized for seeking their parochial interests and getting wealthy at the expense of their poor and needy church members.

Most of them have been accused of resorting to exploitative means to get their congregants to go above and beyond to pay their tithes and other offerings at their own detriment and that of their family members.

