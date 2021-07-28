“Don’t tempt us with bribe” – Nigeria Police service beg civilians

The appeal was made at a one-day virtual stakeholder dialogue organised by the country’s Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption (PACAC).

The dialogue was themed: “Effective and sustainable strategies for curbing retail corruption.”

According to Lindaikejisblog.com, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Olaolu Adegbite, of the Force Intelligence Bureau, who spoke at the event entreated Nigerians to report miscreant officers to the X-Squad.

The X-Squad is the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit, and the Police Complaint Response Unit (PCRU).

“The X-Squad monitors unethical conduct. Citizens can approach the squad with information. The IG Monitoring Unit also conducts sting operations and arrests officers in the field and makes recoveries. Citizens must provide support through evidence. Citizens should stop the act of offering bribes and gratification, which is a crime under the Criminal Code” he said.

A senior FRSC official, Ntukidem Godwin added his voice to the call, saying his outfit has deployed technology through body cameras to monitor officers’ field activities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He hinted that plans are underway to replicate the initiative in other states of the country.