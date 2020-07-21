The sad incident is reported to have happened in the Chinese city of Anshun, Guizhou province.

Twelve students who were about to sit their college exams lost their lives in addition to the driver surnamed Zhang and other innocent people onboard the vehicle, according to a police report.

"Zhang was unsatisfied with his life and with the demolition of his rented public house. In order to get noticed, he committed an extreme criminal act," CNN reported.

The report said Zhang normally started his shift at noon but on that fateful day, he began earlier after he made a request to another driver. He was allegedly angered after he found his house had been demolished in the morning of July 7 leaving him homeless.

Driver kills 21, injures 15 people in a deliberate crash to protest demolition of his rented house

He had been offered $10,360 (GHS59,565) as compensation for the house but he did not pick it up prompting authorities to turn down his new accommodation request.

On the day of the ghastly incident, the man bought baijiu, a strong Chinese alcohol around 9 am, which he poured into a plastic beverage container.

He then took the drink a few minutes before driving the bus into a reservoir where it swerved across five lanes and smashed through a guard rail before it partially sank.

Zhang is reported to have sent a voice message to his girlfriend hours before the crash expressing world-weary feelings.