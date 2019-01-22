That was what happened in Kenya recently when a commercial driver’s guilty consciences forced him to jump out his moving car upon bumping into a roadblock, with police officers on the site checking drivers for drunk driving.

A short video circulating online shows the probably drunk driver jump out of the blue moving car without waiting to apply the break.

He then bolted into the bush at a very hilarious speed as some police officers gave him a hot chase.

It took some other police officers to jump into the moving car to step on the break.

The video was posted on twitter by Man’s Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) and it has since gone viral on social media, leaving users stitches.

Watch the video below and the reactions it has generated: