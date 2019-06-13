The Eastern regional police command has launched a search for both the corpse of the late Kwadwo Oduro and some unknown persons believed to have stolen it from the grave in which it was buried.

According to Graphic.com.gh, the deceased was buried three months ago at Moseaso Public Cemetery, near Anyinam in the Eastern Region.

However, it has come to light that the corpse together with clothes and other valuables with which the family buried it have been dug out and stolen.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh who happens to be the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer is reported as saying that, his outfit’s investigations have revealed that about 50 percent of the entire cemetery had been dug out by the suspected thieves.

The police boss added that photographs were taken of the scene during their investigations after Nana Twumwaa, the Queen-mother of Moseaso and Abusuapanin Michael Acheampong also of Moseaso reported the incident to the police.

As of now, no suspect has been arrested yet, but the police are apparently depending on the public to help them with information to help arrest the perpetrators of the unthinkable act.