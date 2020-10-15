An interesting video shows the moment a Native Doctor is heard chanting “End SWAT in Jesus’ name” as he leads the #EndSWAT protest in the country’s Delta state.

Protesters could be seen demonstrating in Warri and calling for the dissolution of the newly formed Special Weapons And Tactics, SWAT squad, a replacement of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS unit of the Nigeria police force.

In the video, a man who is believed to be a native doctor is seen leading fellow protesters and chanting “End SWAT in Jesus name, End SWAT in Jesus name”, to which the other protestors shouted “Amen”.

The hilarious video was uploaded to social media and it has attracted a lot of reactions.

Watch the video below: