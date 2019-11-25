Unlike Ghana where the institutions mandated to ensure sanity are sleeping on their job they are paid to do, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, has closed down 20 facilities over noise pollution.

PMNews reports that, in all, 20 facilities were shut by on Saturday in the government’s determination to curb the menace of an environmental nuisance across the state and further restore sanity and orderliness.

EPA closes down 20 churches, mosques, hotels and others over noise pollution

The officials did not leave any stone unturned as they descended on churches, mosques, hotels and nightclubs, included Water Parks at Ikeja; West gate Louge, Omole, Magodo phase 1; Skylouge Bar, Oko Oba; Mallam Garba Mosque, Iloro; Dick Jockey outlets, Dopemu, Agege; Christ Embassy Church, Iyana Ipaja and El Castillo Homes, Abule Egba.

READ ALSO: Young Ghanaian trader who bit off police officer’s finger, says he’s not guilty

Others are Triple Z Hotel & Suite, Shasha, Akowonjo; Regia Luxuria Hotels & Suites, Alimosho; Kings of Diamonds, Coker, Barrel Louge, Opebi; Voice Of Elijah Christian Church, Ikeja; Celestial Church of Christ, Ilupeju and unnamed Mosque at Allhamdiyah.

EPA closes down 20 churches, mosques, hotels and others over noise pollution

In Ghana permissible ambient noise as set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for residential areas requires that, during the day noise levels should not be above 55 decibels during the day and 48 at night (EPA, 2008).

Hopefully, Ghana’s EPA will also take a cue from this and exercise their mandate to make Accra and other cities nuisance-free.