Fame hungry man cracks 217 walnuts with his head in one minute


S. Navin Kumar broke the world record for most walnuts cracked against the head by 36 walnuts.

  • Published:
Fame hungry man cracks 217 walnuts with his head in one minute play

An Indian man has gained a Guinness world record after he succeeded in cracking 217 walnuts with his head in one minute.

A video shared by Guinness World Records shows him holding his hands behind his back.

He then walks sideways next to the table on which the nuts are arranged and cracks them one after the other with his forehead.

By the time the bell rang to signal the end of one minute, Kumar had cracked 217 walnuts.

Watch the video below:

