Is this man under the influence of Tramadol or just alcohol?

news

If not for Guinness World Record or the influence of hard drugs such as Tramadol and alcohol, what else would make a man in his right senses want to break a beer bottle by hitting it against his fragile head?

That is the legitimate question many people have been asking after watching an obviously intoxicated man hitting a beer bottle against his head while onlookers laugh uncontrollably and cheered him on.

The vigour and insensitivity with which the man is hitting the bottle against his head, it is not clear which of the two he wants to break.

READ MORE: “Praying while naked is like trying to seduce God to answer you, it’s witchcraft” – Pastor

A video of the breathtaking scene apparently filmed by one of the onlookers has been circulating on Facebook, and many users have been left shocked.