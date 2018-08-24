Is this man under the influence of Tramadol or just alcohol?

The vigour and insensitivity with which the man is hitting the bottle against his head, it is not clear which of the two he wants to break.
That is the legitimate question many people have been asking after watching an obviously intoxicated man hitting a beer bottle against his head while onlookers laugh uncontrollably and cheered him on.
The vigour and insensitivity with which the man is hitting the bottle against his head, it is not clear which of the two he wants to break.
READ MORE: “Praying while naked is like trying to seduce God to answer you, it’s witchcraft” – Pastor