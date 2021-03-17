The incident happened in one of the offices of South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal p[rison.

South Africa's Department of Correctional Services has vowed to take immediate action against the prison warder and the inmate, both of whom have been identified.

The spokesperson for the department, Singabakho Nxumalo who confirmed the authenticity of the video said the flustering scenes of alleged sexual activity between an official and an inmate at the Ncome Correctional Centre has left the agency appalled, embarrassed and gutted.

The video which has gone viral on social media showed the female warder passionately kissing the inmate in what looks like an office inside the prison before they got half-naked and also got into the act.

READ ALSO: Church members bow to worship ‘goat meat’ nailed to a cross (video)

Female prison warder captured on camera having sex with prisoner

In a statement, Singabakho Nxum said: “A video with flustering scenes of alleged sexual activity between an official and an inmate at the Ncome Correctional Centre, KwaZulu-Natal Region, has left the Department of Correctional Services appalled, embarrassed and gutted.

“Sexual activities between inmates and correctional officials are shameful incidents that can never be ascribed to what is expected of our officials.

“Correctional officials are expected to abide by a code of conduct, and despicable acts of sexual activities with inmates shall never be tolerated.

"Disciplinary measures have also been instituted against the inmate. Despicable acts of sexual activities with inmates shall never be tolerated."

Reports say the department of correctional services said in January that it was installing body scanners at identified correctional facilities within six management areas to clamp down the smuggling of contraband into prisons.

According to the country’s Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, the body scanners were introduced after an official was caught at St Albans Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape trying to smuggle contraband.

Now, it appears the cameras meant to clamp down on the smuggling of contraband into prisons will be serving other useful purposes that were not initially contemplated.

Female prison warder captured on camera having sex with prisoner

Female prison warder captured on camera having sex with prisoner

Female prison warder captured on camera having sex with prisoner

Female prison warder captured on camera having sex with prisoner