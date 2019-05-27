As the ongoing West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations heads to a close, a video of some female Ghanaian students has surfaced online in which they demonstrated empty-headedness ahead of the exams.

The video shows four young ladies of an unidentified school standing in a bushy area, with one of them holding a bottle of what is believed to be dry gin.

She is heard calling some gods, just as done by traditional elders, as her other three colleagues standby and cheered her up in support. She then cursed that the gods should strike the legs and head of any teacher who attempts to stop them from cheating in the science exam.

Since the science paper is one of those that have been written already, it is unclear if the curse has had Any effect on any teacher. The identities of the students has also not been figured out yet.

Watch video below: