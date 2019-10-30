Reports say the Nigerian young lady identified as Farida Saminu had boarded a tricycle to meet the makeup artist who was booked for the event but a massive flood in Kaduna State carried her away.

Flood kills lady on her way to meet makeup artist ahead of Friday’s wedding

Farida was reportedly on-board the tricycle with four other passengers when it attempted climbing a bridge before the overwhelming flood swept the tricycle to the edge of the bridge and she fell into the river.

READ ALSO: My relationship has turned boring because my boyfriend has stopped cheating – Lady seeks help

The flooding that has accompanied the torrential rains has been devastating many countries including Ghana and other African countries.

May her soul rest in peace.