According to him, he has chosen not to talk about the Buhari-led administration to protect his sanity, so his fellow Nigerians should learn to do the same.

He made the latest comment during a recent interview with Kaftan TV.

Soyinka has been an open critic of the Buhari administration, and sometimes get harsh responses from appointees of the government to some of his critiques.

“I don’t want to talk about Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. I think it is best for my sanity just to avoid that overall question. I can take bits and pieces of Nigeria’s present predicament but I think for one’s sense of balance, one must forget the existence of the Buhari administration,” Wole Soyinka said in the interview with Kaftan TV.

During the peak of the Covid-19 outbreak in Nigeria, the renowned professor criticized how the government was going about the management of the virus but he was asked to stay in his lane as a literature professor and stop interfering with the work of scientists. That may be partly the reason he has resolved to remain quiet henceforth regardless of what the government does.

In other news, police in South Africa’s Gugulethu town are investigating the circumstances that led to the mauling of a 4-year-old boy by two dogs belonging to his parents’ neighbours.

The deceased toddler identified by Milani was reportedly attacked by the dogs when he tried to retrieve a ball while playing rugby with friends at home on Sunday.

Reports say the wild animals are currently in the care of the SPCA as investigations continue.

When the Cape Times interviewed the bereaved mother Nothemba Keke, she said: “I was here at home when I heard the screams of my daughter crying ‘Mama come out, Milani is being attacked by dogs.’ I ran outside and one was attacking him from the back of his skull while the other barked and ran around him. I ran and tried to jump the fence to save him, but a neighbour grabbed me and pulled me back.”

She added: “I don’t like to talk about it. Even now I don’t feel like talking; we are distraught and we are still shocked.”

Confirming the incident, police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said no arrest has been made yet but assured that investigation was underway.

“A death inquest case has been opened for investigation by Gugulethu police after a 4-year-old boy died at NY 50 after he was attacked by two dogs inside the yard while he was fetching a ball.

“The circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated by the police, with no arrests so far,” Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana is quoted as saying.