Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah caused a racket on social media after featuring some effeminate men on both her Instagram page and on GHOne TV.

We just noticed that some men identifying as gay openly came out under the comment section. Some also proudly displayed the pride colours.

Apparently, she came into contact with them after attending a ‘gbonyo’ party in the La community. After which she went further to do an extensive interview with them on the effects of unemployment on their lifestyle choice.

Unfortunately, this interview backfired which saw its removal from the TV station’s platforms and an apology from her.

An effeminate is a boy or man who is associated with feminine nature, behaviour, mannerism, or style rather than with masculine nature, or behaviour.