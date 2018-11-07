Gay man dies after injecting silicon into his balls

news

A 28-year-old gay man from Australian has died after he reportedly injected large quantities of silicone into his genitalia.

According to thesun.co.uk, death certificate shows that Jack Chapman died in Seattle, USA of 'Silicone Injection Syndrome' as one of four causes of death, alongside three lung-related causes.

The deceased whose pseudonym was Tank Hafertepen, has previously posted images of himself with enlarged genitalia. He was known for injecting large quantities of saline solution into his scrotum, reports say.

Silicone injections to the genitals can cause abnormal swelling, penile distortion and can lead to fluid accumulation and bleeding in the lungs.

It is reported that Chapman was in a homoerotic master-slave relationship in the San Fransisco gay community and later in Seattle.

His 'slaver master' was a popular gay community blogger named Dylan Hafertepen who played the master role to other 'members' of his BDSM group.

The Sun reports that Dylan introduced Jack to his extreme fetish of dangerous body manipulation and his love of master/servant role play.

What has made the deceased’s relationship with Dylan Hafertepen unimaginable is his mother’s discovery of a contract that set out the full terms of their union, which he and other “pups” were forced to obey.

Reports say the contract stipulates that the pup's body and mind were the exclusive property of the master and that the pup had no identity outside that given to him by the master.

As part of this contract Jack was required to take Dylan's surname, sign over his salary, wear a chain around his neck and cut off all contact with anyone who existed outside the circle.

Jack’s devastated mother, Linda Chapman has blamed her son’s death on Dylan Hafertepen, saying: "I know my son had free will, but he was not in his right frame of mind.

"It was devotion, it was like some sort of clan, family, like a cult. And to prove their devotion to him they had to change their bodies.

"He was not the Jack that I sent over there. He had no self-esteem, he'd lost himself in this cult. This was a disturbed boy."

Meanwhile, Hafertepen resorted to his website to say: "If [Tank] was my world, I was his sun; he made me feel like the centre of his universe.

"To say I “miss him” is an understatement. Core to his identity was his service. He lived to help people, and was happiest helping those he loved.

"I love you, Tank. My best friend, partner, my world… my pup."