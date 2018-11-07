Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Gay man dies after injecting silicon into his balls

The deceased whose pseudonym was Tank Hafertepen, has previously posted images of himself with enlarged genitalia.

  • Published:
Gay man dies after injecting silicon into his balls play

A 28-year-old gay man from Australian has died after he reportedly injected large quantities of silicone into his genitalia.

According to thesun.co.uk, death certificate shows that Jack Chapman died in Seattle, USA of 'Silicone Injection Syndrome' as one of four causes of death, alongside three lung-related causes.

The deceased whose pseudonym was Tank Hafertepen, has previously posted images of himself with enlarged genitalia. He was known for injecting large quantities of saline solution into his scrotum, reports say.

Silicone injections to the genitals can cause abnormal swelling, penile distortion and can lead to fluid accumulation and bleeding in the lungs.

Gay man dies after injecting silicon into his balls play

 

It is reported that Chapman was in a homoerotic master-slave relationship in the San Fransisco gay community and later in Seattle.

His 'slaver master' was a popular gay community blogger named Dylan Hafertepen who played the master role to other 'members' of his BDSM group.

READ ALSO: Man angrily cuts off his penis after beautiful lady rejected his proposal (photos)

The Sun reports that Dylan introduced Jack to his extreme fetish of dangerous body manipulation and his love of master/servant role play.

What has made the deceased’s relationship with Dylan Hafertepen unimaginable is his mother’s discovery of a contract that set out the full terms of their union, which  he and other “pups” were forced to obey.

Reports say the contract stipulates that the pup's body and mind were the exclusive property of the master and that the pup had no identity outside that given to him by the master.

Gay man dies after injecting silicon into his balls play

 

As part of this contract Jack was required to take Dylan's surname, sign over his salary, wear a chain around his neck and cut off all contact with anyone who existed outside the circle.

Jack’s devastated mother, Linda Chapman has blamed her son’s death on Dylan Hafertepen, saying: "I know my son had free will, but he was not in his right frame of mind.

"It was devotion, it was like some sort of clan, family, like a cult. And to prove their devotion to him they had to change their bodies.

"He was not the Jack that I sent over there. He had no self-esteem, he'd lost himself in this cult. This was a disturbed boy."

Meanwhile, Hafertepen resorted to his website to say: "If [Tank] was my world, I was his sun; he made me feel like the centre of his universe.

"To say I “miss him” is an understatement. Core to his identity was his service. He lived to help people, and was happiest helping those he loved.

"I love you, Tank. My best friend, partner, my world… my pup."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Father slaughters all his 4 sons like sheep to upset his wife Father slaughters all his 4 sons like sheep to upset his wife
10-year-old girl raped and impregnated by elder brother gives birth 10-year-old girl raped and impregnated by elder brother gives birth
Man angrily cuts off his penis after beautiful lady rejected his proposal (photos) Man angrily cuts off his penis after beautiful lady rejected his proposal (photos)
Butcher jailed 16 years for defiling two sisters Butcher jailed 16 years for defiling two sisters
Feminists want to ‘kill’ Ugandan president for saying men must not cook Feminists want to ‘kill’ Ugandan president for saying men must not cook
Sex worker throws rich man from 3rd floor for refusing to pay for quickie Sex worker throws rich man from 3rd floor for refusing to pay for quickie

Recommended Videos

Slay queen gives ‘honest’ reason for dating only married men Slay queen gives ‘honest’ reason for dating only married men
Criminals "steal" bolts & nuts fastening Adomi Bridge Criminals "steal" bolts & nuts fastening Adomi Bridge
Archbishop proposes to government to deduct tithes from salaries Archbishop proposes to government to deduct tithes from salaries



Top Articles

1 How NSS girl seduced her boss by not wearing panties to workbullet
2 Bride’s angry father cancels marriage, asks everybody to go homebullet
3 She said my penis is too small – Osofo Asamoah lamentsbullet
4 Slay queen gives ‘honest’ explanation of why she dates only...bullet
5 Man allegedly kills mother to have sex with her corpsebullet
6 Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’...bullet
7 Drama at wedding venue as bride refused to kiss groom (Video)bullet
8 "Real men do one round and sleep; jobless ones release...bullet
9 Kenyan women display cleavages to win KSh 20,000 (Ghs...bullet
10 Photos A Facebook slay queen has died mysteriously and...bullet

Related Articles

Father slaughters all his 4 sons like sheep to upset his wife
10-year-old girl raped and impregnated by elder brother gives birth
Man angrily cuts off his penis after beautiful lady rejected his proposal (photos)
Butcher jailed 16 years for defiling two sisters
Feminists want to ‘kill’ Ugandan president for saying men must not cook
Sex worker throws rich man from 3rd floor for refusing to pay for quickie
Man uses dirty gutter water to wash sugarcanes for sale
CCTV camera catches soul leaving dead body after death
This couple’s union proves that marriage is not for everyone
Bride’s angry father cancels marriage, asks everybody to go home

Top Videos

1 Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ onlinebullet
2 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
3 Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wivebullet
4 Slay queen gives ‘honest’ reason for dating only married menbullet
5 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
6 “Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay...bullet
7 Woman carries Prophet Obinim on her backbullet
8 White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal...bullet
9 Bank staff run helter-skelter as huge python drops from...bullet
10 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV...bullet

Filla

Man uses dirty gutter water to wash sugarcanes for sale
Man uses dirty gutter water to wash sugarcanes for sale
CCTV camera catches soul leaving dead body after death
CCTV camera catches soul leaving dead body after death
This couple’s union proves that marriage is not for everyone
This couple’s union proves that marriage is not for everyone
Kenyan atheists want God’s name erased from their constitution
Kenyan atheists want God’s name erased from the country’s constitution
X
Advertisement