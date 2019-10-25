‘Gentle’ supervisor jailed 60 years after 2-year-old pupil said he put his “wee wee” in her “wee wee”

A 47-year-old school supervisor has learnt this fact the hard way as he has been sentenced to 60 solid years in prison for defiling a 2-yearold pupil and another 11-year-old.

A Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court in Ikeja, Nigeria convicted and sentenced Adegboyega Adenekan who was a supervisor at Chrisland School.

The court presided over by Justice Sybil Nwaka found him guilty of a lone count charge of defiling a two-year and 11-month-old pupil.

Reports say the toddler surprisingly recounted to prosecutors how Adenekan went about defiling her.

The Ikeja state Director of Public Prosecution Titilayo Shitta-Bey disclosed that the defendant committed the crime in November 2016.

“The child took us upstairs to the defendant’s office. She identified his seat out of three seats in the room and she identified the restroom in the office where the said incident happened,” the police boss said.

According to Gistreel.com, a video of the prosecutors’ interaction with the victim which was played in court showed her accusing Adenekan of putting his “wee wee” in her “wee wee” two times.

A 60-year-sentence slapped on a 47-year-old man is more or less a life sentence because by the end of the sentence, he will have been 107 years, that’s if he is destined to live that long.

Hopefully, this will serve as a deterrent to other paedophiles.