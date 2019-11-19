A disturbing video shows 25-year-old Ebenezer Azamati being manhandled by some men said to be security guards in the debate chambers before forcibly dragging him out by his feet.

Reports say he was accosted by a security guard when he attempted to return to a seat, he had earlier reserved for the debate.

The visually impaired young man was forcibly removed from his chair after he resisted efforts to drag him out of the room.

Surprisingly, a disciplinary hearing at the behest of Brendon McGrath pronounced Azamati guilty of violent behaviour, justifying the treatment he suffered.

The Oxford Union then suspended him for two terms, prompting protests from campaign groups such as the Oxford University Africa society but an appeal against his suspension has cleared him of any wrongdoing.

Azamati, a postgraduate student from Ghana has a BA in Political Science from the University of Ghana and an MSc in International Politics from SOAS.

Speaking after the embarrassing experience he is quoted as saying that he feels “unwelcome in the union, Oxford and even the country”.

“I felt that I was treated as not being human enough to deserve justice and fair treatment,” Azamati laments.

The Oxford Union is independent of the university and has a tradition of hosting debates and speakers stretching back to 1823.

