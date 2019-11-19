“Like it or not, no woman wearing trousers has ever and will ever enter heaven” – Evangelist

The unending argument has always been based on Deuteronomy 22:5 which reads: “A woman must not wear men's clothing, nor a man wear women's clothing, for the LORD your God detests anyone who does this.”

Meanwhile, some gender activists have said that women are at liberty to wear whatever pleases them regardless of what the Bible says.

The latest to have reignited the debate is a Nigerian Facebook user and evangelist Dapo Soyemi.

He resorted to his Facebook page to write: “No woman wearing trousers has ever and will ever enter heaven. Your objection cannot change the truth of God.”

Unsurprisingly, his post has since gone viral with many social media users agreeing and disagreeing with him.

Where do you stand on this debate?