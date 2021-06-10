RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Ghanaian lady says boyfriend cheated on her with her mom after she paid his UPSA school fees

Andreas Kamasah

A Ghanaian lady could not hide her disgust as she narrated how her boyfriend whose school fees she paid stabbed her in the back by sleeping with her mother.

According to the bitter lady, the gentleman was a student of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) while they dated for one year.

She said during their courtship, her lover was in dire need of money to settle his school fees, so she borrowed money from her mother with which she paid the young man’s school fees.

However, instead of expressing his gratitude to her, the man ended up giving it to her mother in bed instead.

The lady revealed this in an anonymous narration that was screenshotted and shared on the Twitter handle of @idahossaBM.

Due to her experience with the said boyfriend, she has concluded that all men are evil and deserve every bad treatment they suffer at the hands of women.

Meanwhile, some Twitter users, while expressing shock at her plight suspected that her mother might be the mastermind.

Read some of the reactions below:

@thejoshjam wrote: "I do not blame him at all till I hear his side of the story. Accra we dey oooo. Hw3, the mom could actually be the mastermind behind that. Don't judge so quickly. People do all things to survive oooo man."

@Sirgeorge kingskid commented: "Ah wait! So the mum didn’t know that the guy was her daughter’s guy? Fear women?"

@BigMichaell: "Wait, is she mad at her mum too? I really want to know how the mother-daughter relationship is going."

@Ibrim: "It was your mom’s money, and he paid your mom back in a good way. Stop crying."

