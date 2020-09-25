A viral video showed the soldier and her partner, all dressed in the military uniforms in a knot-tying ceremony. They looked all-happy as they danced together while their guest cheered them on.

According to Ghpage.com, the taller lady in the video (the military woman) is facing a court-martial for the offence of giving out a military uniform to a civilian, her alleged lesbian partner (who is a civilian) to take pre-wedding photos.

Watch the video of their wedding below: