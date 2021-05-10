RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Ghanaian man sexually abused at age 7 masturbated 6 times daily & had sex with goat

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A Ghanaian man has recounted how consistent sexual abuses he suffered while he was just seven years old left him mentally and emotionally traumatised that he had to masturbate 6 good times everyday and even had sex with a goat.

Ghanaian man sexually abused at age 7 masturbated 6 times daily & had sex with goat
___9118981___2018___11___19___13___sad+man ece-auto-gen

According to the man identified only as Enoch, the act has taken a toll on his sexual and adult life, and he is still struggling to recover.

Recommended articles

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show Friday, the disturbed man said his female abuser was a Junior High School pupil at the time of the abuse.

She took advantage of Enoch for years to satisfy her sexual urge, a development which he said left a “terrible” effect on his mental health.

He added that the sexual encounters with the said female abuser kept haunting him that he resorted to masturbation during his adolescent period, Myjoyonline.com reported.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian man seeks help as late father's ghost haunts him over “a grave act”

“I can’t recall how long the act took place but it went on for a long time and it turned me into something else during my teenage years.

“I was a very shy boy but I could masturbate about six times a day [I did that] through to secondary school. And I even had sex with a goat at a point,” he told host Kojo Yankson as quoted by the news website.

Although the abuse occurred decades ago, Enoch revealed that it has not been easy dealing with its effects to date.

As his narration sparked reactions from other listeners of the Super Morning Show, a caller who identified himself as Emmanuel suggested that employers must relax the rigid rules that they impose on their housekeepers.

“Sometimes when we get domestic workers at home, we tend to forget that they are also human beings who have certain feelings. You keep a 20 or 25-year-old girl at home and ask them not to go out or do anything that youthful people do apart from your dedicated service at home.

“So naturally, when those things [feelings] begin to knock on their doors. They can’t find anywhere to go other than the poor little boy in the house. So, I think that as much as we want them to be very serviceable to us, we must relax some of the restrictions,” Emmanuel suggested in reaction to Enoch’s ordeal.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable

Pawpaw: The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable [15 Health Benefits]

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Guys like to act like they are not hurt by breakups [Credit - FunnyJunk]