Ghanaian man sexually abused at age 7 masturbated 6 times daily & had sex with goat

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show Friday, the disturbed man said his female abuser was a Junior High School pupil at the time of the abuse.

She took advantage of Enoch for years to satisfy her sexual urge, a development which he said left a “terrible” effect on his mental health.

He added that the sexual encounters with the said female abuser kept haunting him that he resorted to masturbation during his adolescent period, Myjoyonline.com reported.

“I can’t recall how long the act took place but it went on for a long time and it turned me into something else during my teenage years.

“I was a very shy boy but I could masturbate about six times a day [I did that] through to secondary school. And I even had sex with a goat at a point,” he told host Kojo Yankson as quoted by the news website.

Although the abuse occurred decades ago, Enoch revealed that it has not been easy dealing with its effects to date.

As his narration sparked reactions from other listeners of the Super Morning Show, a caller who identified himself as Emmanuel suggested that employers must relax the rigid rules that they impose on their housekeepers.

“Sometimes when we get domestic workers at home, we tend to forget that they are also human beings who have certain feelings. You keep a 20 or 25-year-old girl at home and ask them not to go out or do anything that youthful people do apart from your dedicated service at home.